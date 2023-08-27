The Off-Screen Romance Of Young And The Restless' Susan Walters And Linden Ashby

Diane Jenkins and Cameron Kirsten may not have an on-screen romance in "The Young and The Restless," but the actors do in real life. Susan Walters, who plays Diane, and Linden Ashby, who plays Cameron, have been together for quite some time. Soap opera circles run small, and it's not uncommon for actors to start a romantic relationship in real life.

Walters was the first of the two to join "The Young and The Restless" cast in 2001, per CBS. The soap actor was on the show for 3 years before she decided to make her exit in 2004. But Walters couldn't give up Diane Jenkins completely; in 2022, the actor made her triumphant return to the show. As for Ashby, he was only on the show for a year from 2003 to 2004, before he left "The Young and The Restless," per Soaps In Depth. However, Ashby shocked die-hard fans of the soap opera after his comeback in March 2023.

Excitement grew as the potential of a crossover between the couple could happen on-screen. While "The Young and The Restless" fans may want Diane Jenkins and Cameron Kirsten to cross paths in the show, it won't become a storyline. Ashby shared with SoapHub, "It's not a huge interaction this time. [But] yes, I do get to work with her [Susan]." Although fans won't see their on-screen characters in a romantic relationship any time soon, they can live vicariously through the couple's real-life romance.