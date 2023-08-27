Did Vinny Guadagnino Really Date The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey?

"Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino and former "The Bachelorette" lead Gabby Windey had a fun, flirty relationship that developed as they both competed on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2022. Fans were quick to pick up on the vibe between the two reality television personalities when they started leaving flirtatious comments on each other's Instagram posts. From there, both Guadagnino and Windey gave interviews during which they were asked about their friendship, with many wondering if the two would ever consider taking things to the next level.

After the Season 31 "Dancing With the Stars" finale, reporters asked Windey if she would go out with Guadagnino. "Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up," she said, according to People. And Guadagnino also seemed open to the idea. "I would take her on a date one day, there it is. We're both comedians so that's where you get a lot of the banter. She's a comedian, I'm a comedian, but I think that we do have good chemistry and I would take her on a date. We just haven't had the chance at all," he told Entertainment Tonight in January.

But while both Guadagnino and Windey seemed interested in crossing over into romantic territory, it actually never happened — and we may know why.