Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Once Suffered A Serious Injury

Katherine Kelly Lang has played the role of Brooke Logan in the hit daytime soap "The Bold & The Beautiful" since it premiered on CBS in March 1987. Along with John McCook, who plays Eric Forrester, Lang is one of the only two original cast members to still act regularly on "B&B" more than 35 years since it first aired. Reflecting on her time on the show, Lang told ET, "It's incredible. ... I'm so grateful to be here for years, to have a job for years. And I don't even like calling it a job because — it's like playtime. Something that I really enjoy doing." Adding, "I love coming to work with all of these people. They're wonderful. It's like coming home, we're working with family."

Chatting with Soap Opera Digest in 2017, Lang said she would be willing to play the role of Brooke until she's old and gray. "Why not?" she said. "I want to continue ... I can't imagine not having Brooke in my life. It's been 30 years, so she's become a part of me." She added that she wants to keep working for as much and as long as she can. "Acting is something I love to do, [and] I want to act every day," she said. However, in 2022, Lang was forced to take a short break from work after getting involved in a scary accident while horseback riding that left her with such severe injuries that she was hospitalized for a short time.