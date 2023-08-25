Lawyer Tells Us Donald And Melania Trump's Marriage Doubles As Ironclad Legal Strategy

As Donald Trump appears to have a long road ahead of him with some 91 criminal charges looming, many of which carry life-altering consequences, such as time behind bars, if the former president is convicted. With an election year drawing closer by the day, it's safe to say that the 2024 presidential hopeful has a lot on his plate. And, as things continue to unfold, many are wondering about the state of Trump's marriage. The 45th president has been married to his wife, Melania Trump, since 2005. However, many people have been curious about the status of their relationship for years — and those reluctant hand-holding moments haven't helped. On August 24, Mr. Trump landed in Georgia where he turned himself in Fulton County. He was booked and his mugshot was snapped, marking a first for any U.S. president ever. Now, it seems people all over the country are wondering if this could be the final straw for Melania.

Nicki Swift reached out to family law attorney Holly Davis of Austin-based Kirker Davis LLP who has extensive experience in high-net-worth divorce cases for some 411. We asked Davis if she believes that Melania will file divorce papers in an effort to get out of dodge before things get even more complicated, but Davis doesn't think that will happen. However, it may not be because the two are living in wedded bliss.