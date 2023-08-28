Everything We Know About The Viral TikToker Known As 'Scar Girl'

The name Annie Bonelli might not be instantly familiar, even if you're one of the 800,000-plus people who follow her on TikTok. But if you're au fait with all the latest social media sensations, you'll undoubtedly know her nickname. Indeed, the teenager dubbed "Scar Girl" has become an online star thanks to the facial blemish she proudly shows off in her clips. But while she's an inspiration to some, she's a source of great skepticism to others.

Indeed, while Bonelli's content is entirely innocuous — think the usual TikTok dances, lip-syncs and challenges — she's still managed to enrage a certain section of the online community who believe the star is faking her facial blemish for attention. In fact, the platform's #scargirl hashtag has racked up nearly 450 million views as a result of those questioning her authenticity.

While the debate is unlikely to be cleared up, there are some things about Bonelli that we can say for certain. From her college education and unfortunate phobia to career ambitions and self-prescribed treatments, here's a look at her intriguing story.