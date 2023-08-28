What Really Happened Between Eddie And Rocky On Below Deck?

Few things escape the watchful gaze of Captain Lee Rosbach on "Below Deck." Which is no mean feat, given all the drama from the popular franchise. Still, Eddie Lucas and Raquel "Rocky" Dakota managed to pull the wool over everybody's eyes during Season 3 of the hit show.

It's hard to count everyone who's dated on "Below Deck." The crew members' passions surge higher than the sea they sail on, resulting in more hookups than hands on deck. However, with cameras squirreled away throughout the luxury yacht, the dark secrets of the "Below Deck" cast can never remain secret for long. The Daily Star lists some of the salacious scandals that have occurred since the series made its UK debut in 2013. They include drug disgraces, love child dilemmas, homophobia, shock exits, and a whole load of cheating.

And it's not just the crew who hit the headlines for flying the wrong side of the sails. The privileged, wealthy guests that the staffers wait on hand and foot can be just as guilty of causing a stir. Who can forget Season 8's drunken Delores? Captain Rosbach certainly won't be in a hurry. He was forced to eject her from the My Seanna for defying orders and partying hard in the ocean. "I definitely had an inkling that she was going to be more than a handful," he admitted on "Below Deck After Show." While Dolores proved to be problematic, it was the laundry room liaison between Lucas and Dakota that really rocked the boat.