The Troubled Life Of Simone Biles' Older Sister Ashley

Simone Biles had a difficult start to life. When the world's most decorated gymanst was 2, she and her three siblings were removed from the care of their mother Shanon Biles, who struggled with addiction. "I got a call from a social worker, and my response was 'Send them to me,'" Shanon's father, Ron Biles, told the Houston Chronicle in 2016. "That would have been in July or August 1999." Right after her third birthday, Simone moved from Ohio to Texas. "We finally got them in March 2000. The oldest was 10, her brother was 8, Simone was 3 and Adria, the youngest, was 13 months."

But the oldest children, Ashley and Tevin, preferred to stay in Ohio. So the Biles siblings were separated. While he adopted the two youngest, Simone and Adria, Ron's sister Harriet went on to adopt the older two and raised them in Cleveland. Understandably, Simone is much closer to her little sister than she is with Ashley and Tevin. "Thank you for being you and thank you for being the best big sister in the world ... you're the best human i know i love you sister," Adria captioned a 2021 Instagram post featuring Simone holding her Olympic medal.

The youngest Biles sisters went on to live successful lives — Simone as the best gymnast the sport has probably ever witnessed and Adria as a gymnast, dancer and dental hygienist. But life went a different direction for Simone's older sister Ashley, who has a lengthy criminal record.

