Epilepsy Is More Common In Celebrities Than You Think

We like to think celebrities, despite their impressive net worth and exorbitantly fancy lifestyles, are just like us. Being an A-lister means life is a little sweeter, free from the mundane adult responsibilities that the rest of us must juggle. And yet, despite the perks of fame, celebs are humans too — just exceptionally dressed ones. Though they may seem high above the rest of us (especially in their sprawling Hollywood mansions), they still endure their own personal problems and health issues — except they do so in the public eye.

We may put them on a pedestal, but we forget that life's obstacles can knock them down a peg. Some of our favorite stars deal with chronic health issues, and we may not even know it. Epilepsy is prevalent in Hollywood, with many stars speaking out about their own struggles with the disorder. Defined by the World Health Organization as a "chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain," epilepsy typically involves recurring seizures. The condition isn't rare, with the Mayo Clinic estimating that about one in every 26 people will develop it in their lifetime.

Though there is no cure for epilepsy, much like the stars who overcame learning disabilities, many A-list sufferers have incredible careers while living with the condition. They have also shared their stories in an effort to shine a light on the disorder. Epilepsy is more common in celebrities than you think, and we're taking a look at all the stars with the disease.