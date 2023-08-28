Samuel Wurzelbacher, Aka 'Joe The Plumber' Viral For 2008 Obama Confrontation, Dead At 49
Samuel Wurzelbacher, better known as "Joe the Plumber," has died at the age of 49, per Fox News. Samuel's wife, Katie Wurzelbacher, confirmed the news to the outlet in a statement, she shared, "Our hearts are broken. We lost a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He made an impact on so many lives." To many, Samuel was "Joe the Plumber" the one who called out former President Barack Obama, but to Katie, he was just Joe. She wrote, "He was an average, honorable man trying to do great things for the country he loved so deeply after being thrust into the public eye for asking a question."
Katie confirmed that the cause of death for her late husband had been due to his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, per Fox News. She wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone whose lives are impacted by cancer. There are so many ups and downs but we tried to find joy in every day. He fought long and hard, but is now free from pain." According to FaithWire, Samuel was diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer in 2022. The disease progressively worsened, but he was still grateful for all the love and support he had gotten throughout the year. He shared, "It makes me very happy to know they're willing to take the time to talk to God for me and for my health and a cure."
Joe the Plumber's controversial reputation
Samuel Wurzelbacher, aka "Joe the Plumber," was not shy about sharing his opinion. In fact, it was his opinion that made him famous in the first place. In 2008, Wurzelbacher questioned then-presidential candidate Barack Obama on his tax plan on the campaign trail, according to CNN. After this run-in with Obama, Wurzelbacher became a viral sensation and even joined Obama's opponent John McCain's campaign run.
Wurzelbacher's look at various government policies rubbed certain people the wrong way, especially Democrats. But his political opinions weren't the only thing that landed the activist in hot water. In 2013, Wurzelbacher was deemed a racist by many after he posted a controversial statement to his website, per the Daily Mail. The activist wrote that wanting a "white Republican president doesn't make you a racist, it just makes you American." The article insinuated there was no way to criticize Obama as a white American without being deemed a racist because America had never had an African American president before. Wurzelbacher's opinion didn't sit well with many, as the activist faced tons of backlash and was accused of being racist.
However, Wurzelbacher stood by his opinion and revealed that he copied the article from an African American man, per the Daily Mail. He shared on Facebook, "Let no chance to find a boogey man in a non-racist's closet go by without first taking time to blame a white guy for repeating something a black guy said...about a black guy."