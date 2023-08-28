Samuel Wurzelbacher, Aka 'Joe The Plumber' Viral For 2008 Obama Confrontation, Dead At 49

Samuel Wurzelbacher, better known as "Joe the Plumber," has died at the age of 49, per Fox News. Samuel's wife, Katie Wurzelbacher, confirmed the news to the outlet in a statement, she shared, "Our hearts are broken. We lost a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He made an impact on so many lives." To many, Samuel was "Joe the Plumber" the one who called out former President Barack Obama, but to Katie, he was just Joe. She wrote, "He was an average, honorable man trying to do great things for the country he loved so deeply after being thrust into the public eye for asking a question."

Katie confirmed that the cause of death for her late husband had been due to his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, per Fox News. She wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone whose lives are impacted by cancer. There are so many ups and downs but we tried to find joy in every day. He fought long and hard, but is now free from pain." According to FaithWire, Samuel was diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer in 2022. The disease progressively worsened, but he was still grateful for all the love and support he had gotten throughout the year. He shared, "It makes me very happy to know they're willing to take the time to talk to God for me and for my health and a cure."