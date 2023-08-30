How Many Airplanes Does Donald Trump Own?

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump enjoys a lavish lifestyle. With a reported net worth of $2.5 billion, one could argue that the businessman-turned-politician not only prefers but demands the finer things in life. But don't just take our word for it. "I have a Gucci store that's worth more than Romney," Trump once boasted to the Des Moines Register.

And once he was elected president in January 2017, the good times kept on rolling. "Beautiful, a great plane, terrific," Trump gushed to a gaggle of reporters after taking his first ride on Air Force One. It should be noted, however, that this wasn't the newly-minted president's first rodeo jetting across the country on a Boeing 757. Ironically, Trump's got one of his own — complete with Italian leather sets, 24-karat gold-plated accents, and a private theater to boot — and that's just one of his private airplanes.

So just how many planes does "The Donald" have at his disposal? Here's what we know...