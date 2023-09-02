Reality Stars Who Were Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Everyone has that reality television program they hate to admit they're obsessed with. Whether it was keeping up with the tanned beefy gym rats of Jersey Shore or the dozens of Bachelorettes and Bachelors that have made their way onto your television screen, reality programs have become many people's guilty pleasures. Maybe you don't keep up with the Kardashians or you're oblivious as to what tropical oasis this "Below Deck" season will be filmed in, but you surely still hear about the many reality stars that seem to get paid just to exist. Whether we like it or not, reality television is a pop culture staple. It has captivated not only the weekly fanatics who tune in to see who got this week's rose, but it has also made its way into the mainstream news cycle.

Television personalities seem to be normal people — except for their agreement to allow cameras to invade their everyday lives. Some have achieved great heights, making bank from their shows and with paid social media content due to their gazillions of fans. Others have hit a less fortunate fate, their 15 minutes of fame ending along with their cultural relevance. Either way, one thing is for certain — all press isn't exactly good press.

Many reality stars have gone to jail, made cringe-worthy statements, and tarnished their reputations before the season of their show had even ended. While not all allegations against reality television personalities are true, they do their damage nonetheless. We're taking a look at reality stars who were accused of sexual misconduct.