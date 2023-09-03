Dave Portnoy's Love Life Got Even Messier After His Marriage Ended

Dave Portnoy was married to Renee Portnoy, but a reported infidelity by the Barstool founder led to their eventual divorce. The couple were engaged in 2008, tied the knot the following year in 2009, and were married until 2017. While together, Renee was given the moniker "The First Lady of Barstool" by fans of the site, but she also displayed a great love for animals during and after their split. Besides being an avid equestrian, Renee dedicated a lot of time to animal shelters. "I'm trying to rescue this little fellow from a high kill shelter in NM. If everything works out, I'll fly back to Boston with him on Friday," Renee tweeted in 2019 alongside a snap of a dog in a rescue shelter.

The former couple appeared to remain on amicable terms even after their break up. Renee kept Dave's last name and had kind words for him when she was interviewed for a Barstool YouTube documentary released in 2020. "He is relentless, but in the best way possible," Renee said about her ex. "Dave's also the most loyal guy you'll ever meet. If you're in Dave's circle he would do anything, anything, anything for you" she added.

Details about the dissolution of their marriage are sparse, but Dave was romantically linked to another woman, Jordyn Hamilton, in 2017. That is believed to have caused the Portnoys to divorce, per The U.S. Sun. Dave's relationship with Hamilton came to a disastrous end after she allegedly cheated on him.