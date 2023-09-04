What Is Lou Diamond Phillips Doing Today?

For a hot minute, Lou Diamond Phillips was one of the favorite stars of the '80s. However, as quickly as he appeared, he vanished from the big screen, leaving fans scratching their heads, wondering where he'd gone.

The Hollywood heartthrob wowed the crowds playing Ritchie Valens in the 1987 hit bio-flick, "La Bamba." He garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of the musician who died in a tragic plane crash at 17, along with two other '50s legends, Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper. "Lou Diamond Phillips ... has the broad, noble face of a Mayan deity. It's a face with great inherent beauty and dignity, a great face for the camera, a great face for myth-making," Hal Hinson gushed in The Washington Post. "Valens' life becomes a rock 'n' roll fairytale of saintly ambition — and the 'saint' here is debuting actor Lou Diamond Phillips, all goodwill and sunny smiles," fellow The Washington Post writer Desson Howe opined.

Following his breakout role, Phillips continued the winning streak, starring in 1988's "Stand and Deliver," which scored him a Golden Globe nomination. He went on to play the lead role in "Young Guns," which was released later the same year. However, not long after, Phillips suddenly dropped off the radar, becoming one of those actors who seemingly disappeared from Hollywood in a puff of smoke. So, what is Phillips doing today?