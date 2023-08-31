Here's Why We Don't See Much Of Ashley Tisdale Anymore

They may have graduated from the fictional East High years ago, but Disney's "High School Musical" stars have lived on in our memories decades later. From Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez's iconic love story to, Sharpay being the ultimate mean girl, the storylines in the hit musicals are woven into the fabric of Gen Z and millennials worldwide.

The coming-of-age story involves a group of teenagers navigating the ups and downs of high school, complete with musical soundtracks that became chart-topping hits. The premiere of "HSM" in 2006 shattered records, becoming the network's highest-rated telecast at the time. Since its debut, "HSM" spanned into three film installments, a spin-off, and a Disney+ revival series. Not to mention, it launched the careers of many of its most notable stars including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale.

While some Disney stars have gone on to be some of the industry's most recognizable names (Miley Cyrus, anyone?), others have more or less faded into obscurity. While Tisdale played an over-the-top diva in "HSM," her life off-screen was a different reality. Many have wondered what exactly the "Suite Life of Zach and Cody" star has been up to since her rhinestone-encrusted days playing Sharpay. We're taking a look at all the reasons why we don't see much of Ashley Tisdale anymore.