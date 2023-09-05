The Scary Incident That Almost Cost Tallulah Willis Her Life

The following article includes references to addiction and mental health issues.

Tallulah Willis — the youngest child of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — has been extremely candid about her experiences with mental health issues and substance abuse. In 2019, she appeared with Demi Moore and her sister Rumer Willis on Facebook's "Red Table Talk," during which they each opened up about their own history with drug and alcohol addiction.

According to Tallulah, she was 14 years old when she had her first taste of alcohol during a family vacation. "It was champagne," she recalled. "It was very sweet." From there, she began to develop a drinking problem that ultimately led to a near-death experience when she was 15. "When I was 15, I guzzled vodka, and I almost died from alcohol poisoning," Tallulah revealed. She had been living with her sister Rumer then, who eventually confronted her about her drinking after finding three wine bottles on her bedside table and discovering that some of her (Rumer's) medicines had gone missing. "I was like, 'I love you, [but] you cannot stay here anymore," Rumer said.

Later in the episode, Tallulah also recalled how her sister Scout had discovered her in her hotel room after she'd taken a bunch of codeine and done cocaine earlier that morning. "Scout couldn't wake me up. She was shaking me," the fashion designer recalled. "When I finally woke up, she was crying." Tallulah remembered going back to sleep, and when she woke up again hours later, she found herself crying hysterically. "It was like the first window of sobriety," she said, later adding, "The feeling was like, you just have death on your bones. I had no regard for my life. I had no care."