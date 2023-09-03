Is Chicago P.D. Star Benjamin Levy Aguilar In A Relationship?

Benjamin Levy Aguilar may not have a romance arc on "Chicago P.D." just yet, but does he have one in real life? The actor came in hot as Dante Torres on season 9 of the hit NBC show, but it wasn't his first time, per NBC. Aguilar once played a minor role on season 7 of "Chicago P.D.," but he really captured people's attention as the mysterious Dante Torres.

Aguilar shared his experience of joining the cast much later than many of his fellow cast members with Hello! The newbie shared, "I think it's going to take a lot to catch up because they've just been doing this for so long and I'm just younger so it's always going to feel that way. But I do feel so comfortable there, and in what I am doing, I feel established in my character and I love bringing new energy." Fans of the television series seem to love the energy Aguilar brings just as much as he does.

As the actor has gained more popularity on the show, viewers have been eager to learn more about Aguilar. The "Chicago P.D." star has been extremely open about his experiences growing up and how he got his start in the acting world, per Just Jared. However, it seems he may have picked up a few of his character's mysterious traits because the one thing he tends to keep secret is his romantic life.