Did Jeffrey Dean Morgan Actually Want To Stay On Grey's Anatomy?

While Jeffrey Dean Morgan may have made a name for himself as Negan Smith on "The Walking Dead," he's no stranger to iconic roles, having also played John Winchester in "Supernatural" and Denny Duquette on "Grey's Anatomy." He first appeared in Season 2 of "Grey's" as a charming heart patient from Seattle Grace Hospital, who ends up falling for surgical intern Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) while awaiting his transplant. Despite being one of the show's favorite couples, viewers were left shocked and heartbroken when Morgan's character was killed off in the Season 2 finale of ABC's mega-hit drama. In the episode "Losing My Religion," Denny died from a stroke following his heart transplant surgery and whirlwind engagement with Izzie.

Speaking with The Writers Guild Foundation, showrunner Shonda Rhimes said she "cried like a baby" when writing the script for Denny's death scene. "It sounds so sappy ... but it was so real to me when [Izzie's] lying in that bed and sort of saying, you know, 'I can't believe he's gone,'" Rhimes said. "And then when we shot the scene, we kept having to stop shooting because I was crying so loudly." Morgan also recalled shooting the heartbreaking scene in an interview with The Los Angeles Times in 2006. "It was a grim day, let me tell you. A dark, grim day," he said, adding, "I'm still not over it." But how did Morgan feel about his exit from "Grey's" and did he actually want to stay on the show?