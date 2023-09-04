Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell Dead At 56

Steve Harwell, former vocalist and founder of the American rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56 years old.

The news came after Smash Mouth's manager, Robert Hayes, announced that Harwell was receiving hospice care at his home for the final stage of liver failure on September 3 and would likely die within days. "He is surrounded by family and friends," Hayes said in a statement to Vulture, adding that the rock star was being cared for by his fiancée. "My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time." His death was later confirmed by The New York Times. Hayes told Rolling Stone that Harwell "passed peacefully and comfortably" and that the singer's "legacy will live on through the music."

Born Steven Scott Harwell in Santa Clara, California on January 9, 1967, the rock star formed Smash Mouth in 1994 with his original bandmates — guitarist Greg Camp, bassist Paul De Lisle, and drummer Kevin Coleman. The group is known for hits like "Walkin' on the Sun," "Then The Morning Comes," and "I'm a Believer." In 2000, the band was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for their song "All Star," which was later featured on the soundtrack for the 2001 animated film, "Shrek." "Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation," Hayes told CNN. "Steve loved the fans and loved to perform."