Why Tom Brady Doesn't Want His Son Jack To Play In The NFL
John Edward Thomas Moynahan, also known as Jack, is the son of retired NFL star Tom Brady and his actor ex, Bridget Moynahan. Born in 2007, Jack is Brady's firstborn child — he also shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Growing up, Jack split his time between California with his mom and wherever his dad was playing football, whether in New England with the Patriots or in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. The youngster has also taken a liking of the sport in general and was often seen out on the field with his dad during practice, running balls, and learning the ins and outs of the game from one of the best guys to ever play it.
In October 2022, Brady revealed that Jack, who was then 15 years old, had been playing football in high school. "I could never imagine he'd be in high school. I never imagined him playing football," Brady said on the October 3 episode of his "Let's Go" podcast. "I love watching him play quarterback, because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with. I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic," Brady said. But something may have changed in the time since, as Brady now hopes his oldest son doesn't pursue a career in the NFL.
Tom Brady thinks they're would be too much pressure on his son
In an interview with ESPN, Tom Brady shared that he is hoping his son Jack does something other than play in the NFL. "I wouldn't choose for him to do that cause there's too many crazy expectations people would put on him, most of them probably very unfair, actually," Brady said. "Whatever path he chooses in life, for my son Benny or my daughter Vivi, whatever they choose, I'm there to support them, just like my dad supported me," Brady added.
Brady, of course, had an exceptional football career, winning seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — before announcing his real retirement in 2023. "I won't be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me," Brady said in a video posted to Instagram in February, making reference to his previous short-lived stint as a man of leisure.
In the time since, Brady has been focused on spending more time with his three kids and helping them foster whatever they choose to do in life. For Jack, sports have been a priority, but it does sound like his love for football might be fading.
Tom Brady's son may be done playing football
While Jack Moynahan showed promise on the football field, it seems as though he has switched gears. "Yeah, he played this last year and I don't even know if he's going to play next year. And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse ... basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student," Brady told People this past June. "I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible."
There have been quite a few changes in Jack's world in 2023, aside from football. His father's split from Gisele Bündchen's is probably the most notable. However, Jack is incredibly close to his step-siblings, especially his brother Benny. Despite the divorce, Bündchen still took time to wish her bonus son a happy 16th birthday in August, promising she'd be there for him "no matter what." She shared some throwback photos on Instagram along with her heartfelt caption. On top of that, football season will look really different for the Brady bunch heading into the fall, with the kids no longer heading to the field to watch their dad play. We suppose that just means different kinds of memories will be made on game days.