Why Tom Brady Doesn't Want His Son Jack To Play In The NFL

John Edward Thomas Moynahan, also known as Jack, is the son of retired NFL star Tom Brady and his actor ex, Bridget Moynahan. Born in 2007, Jack is Brady's firstborn child — he also shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Growing up, Jack split his time between California with his mom and wherever his dad was playing football, whether in New England with the Patriots or in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. The youngster has also taken a liking of the sport in general and was often seen out on the field with his dad during practice, running balls, and learning the ins and outs of the game from one of the best guys to ever play it.

In October 2022, Brady revealed that Jack, who was then 15 years old, had been playing football in high school. "I could never imagine he'd be in high school. I never imagined him playing football," Brady said on the October 3 episode of his "Let's Go" podcast. "I love watching him play quarterback, because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with. I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic," Brady said. But something may have changed in the time since, as Brady now hopes his oldest son doesn't pursue a career in the NFL.