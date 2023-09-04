A Look At The Friendship Between Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell & Guy Fieri

High-energy, spiky hair, wraparound sunglasses — the late singer Steve Harwell and chef Guy Fieri both embody an over-the-top, rock-star look that became iconic. While countless people noted similarities between the two in their style and personalities, it's no surprise that the celebrities forged quite a friendship. The lead singer of Smash Mouth and the mayor of Flavortown often appeared together to support each other, chill together, or just rock out.

Harwell, the longtime frontman of the band that found fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, died on Sept. 4, 2023. The "All Star" singer passed away just a day after news broke that he was in hospice care due to liver failure. "Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom," the official announcement read on the band's Twitter, calling Harwell "a larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle."

"Larger-than-life character" is an excellent way to describe both Harwell and Fieri. After all, the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host found fame thanks to his own colorful personality as well as his cooking skills after winning the "Next Food Network Star" competition. Therefore, it's no surprise the two got along.