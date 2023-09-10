Who Is Chicago Fire Star Eamonn Walker's Real-Life Wife?

Eamonn Walker has an eclectic background of blended cultures, growing up in London with his Trinidadian mom, Agnes Walker. He then went on to marry a Scottish lass who is equally as creative as he is. Sandra Kane Walker is an artist and illustrator who studied at the Glasgow School of Art. Sandra is an art lover and often visits galleries and shares pictures of her fascinating finds on social media.

She shows off some of lockdown her pen and ink drawings on her art Instagram page, including one of her husband simply titled "The Man." She captions the image, "The Daily Draw. The Man," and includes hashtags such as missing him, family, and love. It seems at one stage of the pandemic, Sandra and Eamonn were not spending a lot of time together.

Their separation was not a new thing in Sandra and the Chicago Fire star's relationship. In 2001, Eamonn told the Trinidad Express, "I love London and I miss my children a lot... I try to fly them out as much as I can, but it's not easy. As an actor, I go where the work is and right now that means America." Now that their children are grown, it just means that their family has expanded and there are more people to long for.