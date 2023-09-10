Did Tish Cyrus' Five Kids All Attend Her Wedding To Dominic Purcell?

When Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus ended their decades-long marriage in early 2022, it seemed as amicable as could be. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the longtime couple said in a joint statement to People in April 2022, before declaring that they will always be "family." Their shared family includes five kids: Miley, Braison, and Noah, as well as Tish's two older children, Brandi, and Trace, whom Billy Ray adopted after he married their mom in 1993.

But less than a year after their split, both parents were engaged to new loves. In August 2022, Billy Ray became engaged to singer Firerose, and in April 2023, Tish accepted a proposal from "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell. She shared the news with a flash of her diamond ring on Instagram.

When Tish exchanged vows with Purcell on August 19, 2023, her three oldest children were all part of the ceremony. But noticeably missing from the wedding festivities were their youngest children Braison and Noah — and what they did instead appeared to be a pretty blatant diss toward their mom and her special day.