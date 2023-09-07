What We Know About Stevie Wonder's Nine Kids
Stevie Wonder is the head of a large brood. The 25-time Grammy Award-winning singer, who is best known for his hits "Isn't She Lovely" and "I Just Called To Say I Love You," is a proud father to nine children. He shares his eldest kids, daughter Aisha and son Keita, with his former partner Yolanda Simmons. He also has a son named Mumtaz with his ex-girlfriend Melody McCully, and kids — daughter Sophia and son Kwame — from a previous relationship. While married to his ex-wife Kai Millard from 2001 to 2015, Wonder had two more children: sons Kailand and Mandla. He also welcomed daughters Zaiah and Nia with his current wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, to whom he has been married since 2017.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2004, Wonder — whose real name is Stevland Hardaway Morris — opened up about his big blended family. "[I have] five boys, two girls," he said at the time. "I give a lot of credit to the mothers of my children. They've raised the children well." Despite having lots of kids with different women, Wonder said he's made sure to build a positive relationship with all of his nine children. "I'm not one of those fathers who just send money. I guide them as a father and talk to them as a friend. I always want my children to feel they can tell me anything," he said.
Here's everything we know about the legendary singer's kids.
Stevie Wonder's children share his love for music
Most of Stevie Wonder's children are now all grown up. His eldest, Aisha Morris (pictured above), is now in her late 40s, and like Stevie, is a talented performer and singer. She famously served as the inspiration for Stevie's smash hit "Isn't She Lovely" which he released in 1976, a year after Aisha was born. While she didn't end up pursuing a music career, Aisha has been nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Performance By A Duo for her duet of "How Will I Know" with Stevie back in 2006.
Meanwhile, her brother, Keita, also shares their dad's love for music and is a professional DJ, producer, and songwriter. In 2009, Keita made headlines after he was arrested on charges of domestic violence in Los Angeles, as reported previously by TMZ. Born in 1977, Keita is now a father to a teenage son named Asmar and a young daughter named Lula Mae. As for Stevie's third child, Mumtaz has similarly taken after their father's footsteps and is an R&B artist, according to Black Image magazine. In 2009, Mumtaz joined his father onstage for a live performance of his song "Ribbon in The Sky" during Stevie's concert at the Hollywood Bowl (via YouTube). In his interview with Black Image, Mumtaz said he had no interest in music growing up and had wanted to pursue a career in sports instead. "I used to sway away from music, because it was something my dad did — and I wanted to make my own career path," Mumtaz said. He studied business at a college in Virginia.
Some of his kids also pursued modeling
As for Stevie Wonder's second eldest daughter, Sophia Morris is a producer, activist, and philanthropist. In 2020, Sophia designed a Braille necklace in partnership with L.A.-based jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds, inspired by her blind father and her work as an advocate for visually-impaired children, according to TooFab. Sophia turned 38 on July 14, 2023. Meanwhile, her younger brother Kwame is a musician and a model. Born in 1988, Kwame is represented by the modeling agency Storm Management and has worked with brands like Pepsi and Heineken, according to Featured Biography. He is also the founder and creative director of the eyewear brand Yagan Stone, which he established in 2020. Like Kwame, Stevie's son Kailand (pictured above) is also a successful model. At just 22, Kailand has already modeled for high-end brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Valentino, among others. He has since launched his own label called House of K.O.M. and has collaborated with the Italian luxury fashion house Iceberg, as well as Kanye West's YEEZY, per Rolling Stone.
His half-brother, and Stevie's youngest son, Mandla, also pursued a career in fashion and has released his own streetwear line called Kai Milla, according to the New York Times. Mandla previously appeared as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors," where he finished in fifth place — and in the blockbuster film "A Star is Born" starring Lady Gaga. As for Stevie's youngest kids, his daughter Zaiah was born in February 2013, while her sister, Nia, was born in December 2014, according to a report by People.