What We Know About Stevie Wonder's Nine Kids

Stevie Wonder is the head of a large brood. The 25-time Grammy Award-winning singer, who is best known for his hits "Isn't She Lovely" and "I Just Called To Say I Love You," is a proud father to nine children. He shares his eldest kids, daughter Aisha and son Keita, with his former partner Yolanda Simmons. He also has a son named Mumtaz with his ex-girlfriend Melody McCully, and kids — daughter Sophia and son Kwame — from a previous relationship. While married to his ex-wife Kai Millard from 2001 to 2015, Wonder had two more children: sons Kailand and Mandla. He also welcomed daughters Zaiah and Nia with his current wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, to whom he has been married since 2017.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2004, Wonder — whose real name is Stevland Hardaway Morris — opened up about his big blended family. "[I have] five boys, two girls," he said at the time. "I give a lot of credit to the mothers of my children. They've raised the children well." Despite having lots of kids with different women, Wonder said he's made sure to build a positive relationship with all of his nine children. "I'm not one of those fathers who just send money. I guide them as a father and talk to them as a friend. I always want my children to feel they can tell me anything," he said.

Here's everything we know about the legendary singer's kids.