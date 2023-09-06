Inside Oscar Pistorius' Life In Prison

The following article includes a brief mention of suicidal ideation.

The list of admired athletes who have done awful things is, unfortunately, a long one — and at the top is Oscar Pistorius. The South African sprinter, who had his legs amputated below the knees when he was just 11 months old, made history in 2012 when he became the first amputee runner to compete at the Olympics. The eight-time Paralympic medalist captivated audiences as he took part in the men's 400-meter qualifiers and even advanced to the semifinals, but his world crashed around him soon after.

On Valentine's Day 2013, Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, inside his home. He maintained it was a horrible accident and said he thought Steenkamp, whom he shot through his bathroom door, was an intruder. Meanwhile, prosecutors argued he acted intentionally after a heated argument. The trial that followed made headlines around the world, and Pistorius was initially found guilty of culpable homicide. His sentence was later upgraded to murder by an appellate court, which allegedly sent Pistorius into a tailspin and landed him on suicide watch in August 2016.

While his case made its way through South Africa's legal system, Pistorius experienced everything from house arrest to a maximum-security prison to a jail that's been described as family oriented. Here's what Oscar Pistorius' life behind bars has been like through the years, and what it's like today.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.