What We Know About Edward Norton's Wealthy Family

Edward Norton may have become an Oscar-nominated actor, but he had options to explore. Norton actually went to Yale University, where he earned a B.A. in History in 1991. But Norton also dabbled in Astronomy, a career path he considered pursuing. "Carl Sagan was like a hero of mine," he said on Neil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk Radio in 2019. But then, "it all went south," and Norton shifted his focus to History and theater.

Norton had been into theater since childhood, an interest inherited from his mother, an English teacher who taught Shakespeare. But theater was just one of Norton's interests — and talents. At Yale, the "American History X" star studied Japanese and was a good enough rower to compete. But an injury forced him out of the world of sports and into the world of acting. Upon graduation, Norton still didn't consider a career in theater. Instead, he jetted off to Japan, where he worked for his grandfather's Enterprise Foundation.

After a few months, Norton moved to New York to dedicate time to acting and screenwriting — while he continued to work for the family enterprise. It wasn't until the mid-'90s that Norton made his film debut when he snagged the role producers had originally envisioned for Leonardo DiCaprio in "Primal Fear." From then, his career took off. No one will argue that Norton doesn't deserve the accolades he's won. But no one can deny Norton was born with more opportunities than most, which is thanks to his family history.