The Medical Condition Paula Abdul Lives With

We might not hear much from Paula Abdul these days, and it might be because the Grammy winner is now among the list of celebs who are living with a serious health condition. Aside from her vocals, Abdul was known for her dance moves, though all of the years of moving her body has taken a toll. Dancing well into her 50s, Abdul told People that she began experiencing pain that seemed focused on her joints. "I knew something was wrong with my body," she told the outlet in a 2020 interview. She sought medical attention and was diagnosed with osteoarthritis, which can occur when there's "wear and tear" to one's joints, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "I kept thinking, at least it wasn't something in my head. There was a reason attached to what I was feeling," Abdul told the outlet.

Osteoarthritis is the "most common form of arthritis," per the Mayo Clinic. Patients who have the degenerative disease can experience a variety of symptoms, including pain, tenderness, stiffness, and swelling. And while there are a few different causes of osteoarthritis, the one that seems to fit Abdul's case is "repeated stress on the joint." The Mayo Clinic reports that joint damage cannot be reversed, but there are some different ways that a person diagnosed with osteoarthritis can ease discomfort and manage pain — and it sounds like the former "American Idol" judge has been doing just that.