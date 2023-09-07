Captain Jason Was Involved In A Serious Yacht Crash Before Below Deck Down Under

Ship happens when out on the sea, and Captain Jason Chambers knows this firsthand. The "Below Deck Down Under" cast member has dealt with some difficult situations while out on the waters, including a serious yacht crash.

"Below Deck Down Under" premiered in March 2022, and much like its franchise's other spin-off series, it was a big success! The cast members were quickly embraced by the Bravo fanbase, with Chambers standing out in particular. One reason he left a lasting impression on Bravo fans is his status as the youngest captain in the "Below Deck" franchise, per Bravo. But don't let the fact that he is younger fool you into thinking he's inexperienced. Chambers has been doing this job for a while and has no intention of stopping. He shared, "I've been doing this for 20 years now, and the reason I still want to do it, it's not getting old for me, is because I love it. I love being on boats, and I love being the captain, and I love giving entertainment to guests."

According to the Daily Mail, Chambers' earlier stints included holding the position of captain on various luxury yachts. This reality star gained a wealth of experience during his time leading up to "Below Deck Down Under," including navigating a situation where his yacht crashed.