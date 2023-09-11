How HGTV Star Nicole Curtis' Custody Battle Over Her Son Got Messy

HGTV star Nicole Curtis has been embroiled in a custody battle with Shane Maguire for many years, and both sides have made strong accusations against one another. In her 2016 memoir "Better Than New," Curtis wrote about being pregnant with her son Harper, who was born in 2015, and how she believed Maguire had no interest in being a father to the child. Meanwhile, Maguire refuted those claims and fired a suit in 2015 for joint custody, per People.

The following year, the fight for custody over Harper became more contentious. Maguire filed a suit in August 2016 to have the parenting agreement amended, as the "Rehab Addict" host did not want to allow the father overnight visits until their son was two years old, per court documents obtained by the Detroit News. In the lawsuit against Curtis, the father claimed that she was not acting in good faith and had often kept him from seeing their child, which included a time that she took Harper to New York while promoting her book. Although Curtis said that Maguire was welcome to fly out to see his son. A judge ruled in Maguire's favor, and ordered Curtis to pay the dad for missed parenting time and legal fees. Failure to do so would result in jail time.

Maguire brought Curtis to court once again in 2017 — his sixth court motion — alleging that she was still keeping him from proper visitations, per E! News. Tensions between the two parents only increased over that year.