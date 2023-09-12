13 Times Ellen DeGeneres Made Her Guests Uncomfortable

For nearly two decades, Ellen DeGeneres was regarded as one of the nation's most beloved talk show hosts. Her uncanny humor, endless quirks, and ability to make even the shiest celebrities warm up to her made "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a hit for many years. Not to mention the fact that it was one of the first daytime talk shows to have an openly gay host when it first aired in 2003. The show was packed with pranks, dancing, games, and heartfelt moments that allowed viewers to see some of their favorite celebrities in a different light.

The talk show may have been a success for many years, but it was also riddled with controversy. Several former "Ellen" employees alleged the show promoted a toxic work environment. According to a BuzzFeed News report, former staffers claimed they were terminated for taking time off for personal emergencies, were subjected to racist remarks, and endured a work environment characterized by fear and intimidation. DeGeneres apologized and multiple top producers were fired off, but the talk show ultimately came to an end in 2022.

However, it wasn't just previous staffers that stood up to the talk show host. Dozens of cringe-worthy videos of DeGeneres's interviews have racked up throughout the nearly 20 years that the show was on television. While the comedian does her best to get the dirt on celebrities' personal lives — sometimes the punchline comes at a cost. Here are 13 times DeGeneres made her guests uncomfortable.