Why Jackie Chan Is Estranged From His Real-Life Daughter Etta Ng

Jackie Chan built a million-dollar career by bringing martial arts to the big screen. As his fanbase (and income) grew, he became the world's second highest-paid actor in 2016 – although we rarely hear about him anymore. In addition to sparking controversy with his political views and sketchy behavior, the actor tarnished his reputation by slamming young actors, becoming increasingly anti-American, and even trying to knife a director. Chan also stirred up plenty of drama in his personal life — which did not paint him in a positive light. In his 2018 memoir, "Never Grow Up," the Hong Kong native admitted to partying excessively, driving drunk, sleeping around, and generally neglecting his family.

Chan married Joan Lin in 1982, and they had one child together — a son named Jaycee Chan — that same year. While they're together to this day, their union hasn't been without drama. In fact, it almost fell apart in 1999 when — after months of speculation — the actor admitted to having an extramarital affair with Miss Asia 1990, Elaine Ng. The situation became even messier when it was revealed that Ng was seven months pregnant and awaiting the results of a paternity test. At a press conference, Chan told reporters, per Entertainment Weekly, "If the child is mine, I'll surely take responsibility." Except he never did, even admitting in 2013, telling Cinema Online, "I have neglected her for the longest time." Here's what we know about Jackie Chan's estrangement from his daughter, Etta Ng.