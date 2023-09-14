The Wild Cheating Rumors Involving Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Explained
Marjorie Harvey is always number one on Steve Harvey's leaderboard, despite all the cheating rumors surrounding their relationship. Their story begins in 1987 when they met one another at a comedy club. Unlike many other love stories, Steve and Marjorie's was a bit complex as the "Family Feud" host was married at the time. Steve knew instantly that he and Marjorie were destined for one another. He recalled the first time the two crossed paths, sharing, "The very first thing I said to Marjorie was, 'I don't know who you are, but I'm going to marry you one day.' That was the beginning."
It would take years for what Steve said to come true, but he wasn't lying when he said he would marry Marjorie one day. In 2005, the two reconnected, and a year later, they were engaged. Despite both being married and having kids, the couple was ready to take the leap of faith. In 2007, Steve and Marjorie were hand in hand as they said I do!
Since they tied the knot, the outgoing TV personality has shouted his love for his wife from the rooftops. In 2012, he told People, "Marjorie changed the way I existed. I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship. I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected." Steve's loyalty has never wavered for Marjorie, but can the same be said about her?
Marjorie was accused of cheating on Steve
Marjorie Harvey has been at the center of cheating allegations since she married Steve Harvey. As the Daily Mail noted in 2011, Steve's ex-wife, Mary Harvey, alleged that Steve had cheated on her with Marjorie. She claimed she had confronted Marjorie on the allegations, but it's unclear whether anything happened between the two. The "Family Feud" host fiercely came to Marjorie's defense and ordered a gag order to be lifted on his divorce filings to debunk Mary's cheating claims, amongst many other things, according to US Weekly. Mary and Steve's divorce filing revealed they had split due to "irreconcilable differences," and Marjorie was not "the cause of the marital break-up." Although the rumors fizzled out over the years, new rumors have emerged — and this time, Marjorie is the one being accused of being unfaithful.
In August 2023, a rumor began circulating on Twitter, claiming that Marjorie had cheated on Steve with his chef and personal bodyguard, according to Complex. Celebrities are familiar with how wild rumors can get, but this allegation against Marjorie picked up some serious stamina. The internet went wild as everyone voiced their opinion on the cheating allegations. One Twitter user suggested his alleged previous infidelities had come back to haunt him, writing, "Karma doesn't miss an address.. [Steve] cheated on his other wives, it's his time to feel the impact." What's more, the rumor also suggested Majorie wanted a divorce and is seeking a $200 million settlement!
Marjorie and Steve denied cheating allegations
Marjorie and Steve Harvey put a stop to the cheating allegations faster than you can get an "X" on "Family Feud." In August 2023, the game show host attended Invest Fest, where he addressed the rumors that Marjorie had cheated on him, according to People. Steve shared, "Before I get started, just let me say, I'm fine. Marriage is fine. ... I don't know what y'all are doin', but find something else to do cause we fine, Lord have mercy." The television host is clearly over all the gossip about his marriage, and he's not the only one.
Marjorie addressed the speculation surrounding her cheating on Steve on social media. In an Instagram post, she shared a screenshot of an article with the headline, "How to Handle Being Lied About." In the comments, Marjorie seemed to address the cheating allegations directly. She said, "My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required." While Marjorie believes she is strong enough to overcome this storm of accusations, she wants to use her platform for those who may be unable to handle a similar circumstance. Although she didn't explicitly state that she is not cheating on Steve, she does not have to, as the game show host made it clear their marriage is better than ever.