The Wild Cheating Rumors Involving Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Explained

Marjorie Harvey is always number one on Steve Harvey's leaderboard, despite all the cheating rumors surrounding their relationship. Their story begins in 1987 when they met one another at a comedy club. Unlike many other love stories, Steve and Marjorie's was a bit complex as the "Family Feud" host was married at the time. Steve knew instantly that he and Marjorie were destined for one another. He recalled the first time the two crossed paths, sharing, "The very first thing I said to Marjorie was, 'I don't know who you are, but I'm going to marry you one day.' That was the beginning."

It would take years for what Steve said to come true, but he wasn't lying when he said he would marry Marjorie one day. In 2005, the two reconnected, and a year later, they were engaged. Despite both being married and having kids, the couple was ready to take the leap of faith. In 2007, Steve and Marjorie were hand in hand as they said I do!

Since they tied the knot, the outgoing TV personality has shouted his love for his wife from the rooftops. In 2012, he told People, "Marjorie changed the way I existed. I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship. I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected." Steve's loyalty has never wavered for Marjorie, but can the same be said about her?