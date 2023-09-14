Did The Royal Family Have Rules For Meghan Markle's Character On Suits?

There were many rules Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had to adhere to before they stepped away from the royal family. Among those rules were no selfies with fans and no PDA — which they broke before forging their own path. When the couple were engaged, Meghan was still working as an actor on the series "Suits," where she played paralegal Rachel Zane.

In 2017, Meghan quit the popular USA Network show at the end of Season 7 as she prepared to tie the knot with Harry and become a member of the royal family. "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she told Sky News at the time. That also marked the end of her acting career. "I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there," she added.

Juggling her role as Rachel on "Suits" along with the real-life role of Duchess-to-be was difficult for both Markle and Harry, as they felt pressure from the royals. "The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act," Harry wrote in his memoir "Spare," (via Us Weekly), which was released in January 2023. The show's creator later spoke about a change they needed to make for Meghan's character to adhere to royal protocol.