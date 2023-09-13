Mike Williams, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36 After Tragic Accident

Former NFL player Mike Williams died on September 12, 2023, at age 36. Sports commentator Ian Rapoport announced the news in a tweet recently shared. "Former NFL WR Mike Williams passed away this morning after a tough battle, according to his agent Hadley Engelhard of @EnterSportsMgmt," Rapoport wrote. Williams' agent, Hadley Engelhard, confirmed the tragic news. "He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," he shared, according to Rapoport's tweet.

Williams' death follows a freak accident that left the former athlete unresponsive and on life support in the ICU. "'He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughter's voice," Tierney Lyle, the mother of Williams' 8-year-old daughter, told Tampa Bay Times of the athlete's critical condition. "And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can't move." Lyle, who paid the athlete a visit at the hospital, also confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that their daughter was distraught by the accident. "She's mad. She cried so much yesterday and today. She's just angry. That was daddy's girl," she explained to the outlet. Fox News reported that Williams suffered a head injury, causing his brain and spinal cord to swell. The athlete was subsequently paralyzed in his right arm and from the waist down.