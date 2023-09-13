Jill Duggar Says Jim Bob Had An Epic, Childish Tantrum When She Got Her Nose Ring
If you've ever wondered how Jim Bob Duggar reacted to Jill Duggar Dillard getting her nose pierced, in her new memoir "Counting the Cost," she shares all the details of the meltdown he had when she exercised some bodily autonomy. Oh, and he threw a fit over her decision to wear pants, too.
Those who've followed the sad saga of the Duggar family know that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar used to pride themselves on having 19 obedient children — at least, this is what "19 Kids and Counting" viewers were led to believe. After the disturbing truth about the Josh Duggar molestation scandal came out, it seems that it became more common for the Duggar children to break their family's rules. In a TLC Parentables blog post, matriarch Michelle once explained that the ban on female members of the family wearing pants was inspired by something she read in the Bible. But some of her daughters, including Jill and Jinger Duggar Vuolo, later questioned her interpretation of the book.
In a copy of Jill's memoir obtained by Nicki Swift, she shares how Jim Bob reacted when she added jeans to her wardrobe. She recalls him telling her, "You know, Jinger called and talked with us about her decision before she started wearing pants." It seems that Jim Bob was angrier at Jill for going against the family dress code because she didn't consult him first, but when she tried a different approach with her nose-piercing decision, it didn't go any better.
Jill Duggar was never trying to rebel
In "Counting the Cost," Jill Duggar explains that her decisions to wear pants and get her nose pierced were not the acts of a young woman who was rebelling against her patriarchal, legalistic upbringing; she simply liked the way both looked. Jill even felt so terrible after her painful pants conversation with Jim Bob Duggar that she decided to call him before she got her nose pierced. Much to her relief, she had to leave him a message when he didn't pick up. She then received a voicemail of her own. "He pleaded with me not to do it. He told me I was making a huge mistake. He begged me to think about how it was going to affect my little sisters. He said I was ruining my life," Jill writes.
After Jim Bob learned that Jill had gotten the piercing, she says that their relationship deteriorated. "He'd text verses reminding me to 'honor thy father and mother,' and every conversation we had just heaped more guilt on me," Jill recalls. After she began receiving hurtful messages from him on an almost daily basis, it became too much to bear. She eventually sent him a text letting him know how much pain his behavior was causing her and explaining why she didn't want to speak to him. It read in part, "You are only going to attack us and insist that your view is the way we should see things too."
It remains to be seen whether or not Jill can reconcile with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, but her bombshell revelations in "Counting the Cost" will undoubtedly place even more strain on their already troubled relationship.