Jill Duggar Says Jim Bob Had An Epic, Childish Tantrum When She Got Her Nose Ring

If you've ever wondered how Jim Bob Duggar reacted to Jill Duggar Dillard getting her nose pierced, in her new memoir "Counting the Cost," she shares all the details of the meltdown he had when she exercised some bodily autonomy. Oh, and he threw a fit over her decision to wear pants, too.

Those who've followed the sad saga of the Duggar family know that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar used to pride themselves on having 19 obedient children — at least, this is what "19 Kids and Counting" viewers were led to believe. After the disturbing truth about the Josh Duggar molestation scandal came out, it seems that it became more common for the Duggar children to break their family's rules. In a TLC Parentables blog post, matriarch Michelle once explained that the ban on female members of the family wearing pants was inspired by something she read in the Bible. But some of her daughters, including Jill and Jinger Duggar Vuolo, later questioned her interpretation of the book.

In a copy of Jill's memoir obtained by Nicki Swift, she shares how Jim Bob reacted when she added jeans to her wardrobe. She recalls him telling her, "You know, Jinger called and talked with us about her decision before she started wearing pants." It seems that Jim Bob was angrier at Jill for going against the family dress code because she didn't consult him first, but when she tried a different approach with her nose-piercing decision, it didn't go any better.