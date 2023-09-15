Sad Details About Hallmark Star Clare Bowen's Personal Life

The Hallmark Channel prides itself on serving up family-friendly, feel-good entertainment. However, the sad details about Hallmark star Clare Bowen's personal life prove that things aren't always as breezy and upbeat when the cameras aren't rolling.

Bowen isn't among the buzziest Hallmark actors; she's only starred in two of their flicks so far. Still, she's definitely made her mark. Per IMDb, Bowen starred alongside Aly Michalka and Chad Michael Murray in 2021's "Sand Dollar Cove" and with Brant Daugherty in 2022's "#Xmas." And she's already a massive fan of working for the wholesome network. "Hallmark is for everybody, and that's what the world needs more of," Bowen told Us Weekly. "It makes people feel good. You can slip it onto the background of the holidays and, you know, the kids are going to enjoy it, and you know Nana's gonna enjoy it, and all your friends are too. It's a movie greeting card, and I love it."

Bowen is best known for playing singer/songwriter Scarlett O'Connor on ABC's "Nashville," and music plays a large part in the Australian's everyday life, too. Bowen told Hallmark that she struggled to interact with others as a child, preferring to spend her time with animals instead. However, songs proved to be her saving grace. "Music was my connection to the rest of the world," she admitted. "[I didn't do] social very well ... but music is the universal language. I felt no barrier there."