Media Moments Miley Cyrus Can Never Erase

From her VMAs moment dancing on a pole to her tongue-wagging, twerk-filled antics, Miley Cyrus' transformation from Disney Princess to rebellious pop star has taken the world by storm.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer was thrust into the spotlight at a young age when she began starring as the iconic Hannah Montana in 2006. Playing lead Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana, a normal teenager by day and an international pop star by night, the show — and its star — became an instant sensation. "Hannah Montana" lasted four seasons, spanned into a record-breaking film, and led to five music soundtracks and several international tours, ultimately making Cyrus a household name.

But Disney stars' reputations don't stay squeaky clean forever. Cyrus grew up under the watchful eyes of the unforgiving media — and her every move was criticized, critiqued, and harshly judged over the years. But the "We Can't Stop" singer could care less what the tabloids print about her. The former Disney star is as unapologetic as they come, breaking barriers and expressing herself through her over-the-top performances and ever-evolving music. As it goes with the Internet, her slip-ups and controversies live forever in the pop culture vault to remind us just how much she's changed through the years. We're breaking down media moments Miley Cyrus can never erase.