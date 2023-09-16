Is The Bold And The Beautiful Star Don Diamont Married In Real Life?

Don Diamont has been a regular fixture on American television for decades. The model-turned-soap opera star began his career when he joined "Days of Our Lives" in 1984 as the character Carlo Forenza. He then got his big break playing Brad Carlton on "The Young & The Restless" from 1985 to 2021. However, these days, Diamont is perhaps best known for his role as Bill Spencer Jr. on the long-running soap "The Bold & The Beautiful." He joined the cast of "Bold" in 2009 and has been part of the show since. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Diamont shared what drew him to playing the character. "His emotional complexity. He's such a complicated character. A guy who, to his best efforts at times, can't get out of his own way," he said. "The very things that have made him one of the most powerful people on the planet are also the very things that personally can be so destructive for him."

As Bill, Diamont has been paired with many of the show's leading ladies, such as Heather Tom and Katherine Kelly Lang, who played his ex-wives (and sisters) Katie and Brooke Logan, respectively. On working with these talented actors, Diamont told Soaps in Depth that he considers himself very lucky. "Each one of them has a really great sense of humor and takes the work very seriously without taking themselves too seriously," he said. Interestingly enough, Diamont has also had his fair share of romances in his personal life, much like his character Bill.