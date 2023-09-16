Everything We Know About The Russell Brand Assault Allegations
Several women have come forward with assault allegations against comedian and actor Russell Brand, as reported by The Times. According to an extensive investigation conducted by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, four women have accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013. Others made claims about Brand's predatory, abusive, and controlling conduct. Brand has emphatically denied the accusations.
One woman claimed that Brand raped her against a wall. Medical records documented that she received treatment at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another woman, who dated the comedian for about three months, accused Brand of emotional and sexual assault when she was 16 years old. A third woman said he threatened to take legal action if she discussed her sexual assault allegation with anyone. A fourth woman recounted his sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.
Throughout the years, Brand's behavior has sparked major concern. In 2014, his ex-girlfriend shared details about his alleged abuses in a book. He was also known to be problematic in the entertainment industry, as he behaved aggressively and inappropriately on a number of occasions. While Brand has previously faced controversy for his alarming behavior, the entertainer is now facing further scrutiny in light of these recent allegations.
Russell Brand denied the allegations
Ahead of the serious allegations against Russell Brand, the podcast host issued a response on social media. In a recent video on Instagram, Brand stated, "I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks. But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute." While Brand admitted that he was promiscuous in the past, he insisted that his relationships were "absolutely, always consensual."
Brand was dropped by his literary agency Tavistock Wood after one of the alleged victim's contacted them, per The Times. "Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. Tavistock Wood has terminated all professional ties to Brand," a statement read. When she initially reached out about her allegation, a lawyer for Brand reportedly responded defensively. She said, "It was very aggressive ... said very clearly I was after money and implied that it was almost blackmail that I was doing. I've never mentioned money. [The lawyer was] the only person that's ever mentioned money."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673