Everything We Know About The Russell Brand Assault Allegations

Several women have come forward with assault allegations against comedian and actor Russell Brand, as reported by The Times. According to an extensive investigation conducted by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, four women have accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013. Others made claims about Brand's predatory, abusive, and controlling conduct. Brand has emphatically denied the accusations.

One woman claimed that Brand raped her against a wall. Medical records documented that she received treatment at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another woman, who dated the comedian for about three months, accused Brand of emotional and sexual assault when she was 16 years old. A third woman said he threatened to take legal action if she discussed her sexual assault allegation with anyone. A fourth woman recounted his sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

Throughout the years, Brand's behavior has sparked major concern. In 2014, his ex-girlfriend shared details about his alleged abuses in a book. He was also known to be problematic in the entertainment industry, as he behaved aggressively and inappropriately on a number of occasions. While Brand has previously faced controversy for his alarming behavior, the entertainer is now facing further scrutiny in light of these recent allegations.