Here's Who Hallmark Star Erika Christensen Is Married To In Real Life

Erika Christensen's husband, Cole Maness, shares her love of adventure. And yes, the star of "My Boyfriends' Dogs" did end up married to a guy who enjoys the company of canines, based on Maness' Instagram page.

Christensen took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she and Maness were engaged in November 2014. In the photo shared with the announcement, she and Maness were pictured kissing against a backdrop of snowy mountains. Maness revealed that his proposal came after quite the adventure; he biked for 250 miles, hitched a ride on a ferry, and hiked for almost 20 miles on the mountainous Pacific Crest Trail. He informed his Instagram followers that this epic journey was followed by "a 3.5-hour drive back in a seatless cargo van to Seattle where [he] was lucky enough to hear the word 'yes.'" In September 2015, People reported that Christensen and Maness had tied the knot. Their wedding took place at the Highland Springs Resort near Palm Springs, and they naturally had an outdoor ceremony.

In addition to being a competitive cyclist and outdoorsman, Maness is a talented amateur photographer. "My stories are somewhat unbelievable, so you may think I'm full of s**t when in all actuality I probably have some photos at home that can prove it all," he told Rapha in 2009. One of the entertaining tales he can tell is how he captured Christensen's heart, and he has plenty of pics that prove he's married to a Hallmark star.