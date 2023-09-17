Why Comedian Gary Owen And His Ex-Wife Kenya Duke Got A Divorce

The news of Gary Owen and Kenya Duke's divorce in 2021 caught fans by surprise. After all, the comedian and his wife had been together for nearly 25 years. Owens asked Duke for her number at a Los Angeles comedy club all the way back in 1997. He was so interested in her that he broke the first phone call protocol. "I was like, 'Look, I know I'm supposed to wait three days, but you're gonna meet a lot of dudes in three days,'" Owen told The Grio in 2016.

After six years of dating, Owen and Duke tied the knot in 2003. But by then the couple was already serious about each other. When they said "I do," Owen and Duke had already welcomed two children, Austin and Kennedy, who were born in November 2000 and July 2002. "We had our kids first — and then we got married," he jokes during a comedy show in 2013. "Yes! Got to do it right." In his stand-up routine, Owen described seeing a side of his bride he'd never seen before when two of his relatives got in a fight.

Duke was the one who intervened, showing Owen and their 300 guests that she knew how to put people in their place. "I looked at my brothers like, 'Man, I can't break up if I want now. S***! I can't get a divorce. I'm scared to ask,'" he quipped. But he did ask, albeit many years later. And it didn't end well.