Who Is Christie Brinkley's Ex Peter Cook Married To Now?

Christie Brinkley hasn't had much luck in love. From losing boyfriend Olivier Chandon de Brailles to a race car accident in the '80s to surviving a helicopter crash with her future husband Richard Taubman in April 1996, Brinkley has lived through her fair share of trauma. The iconic "Sports Illustrated" model has also experienced plenty of regular heartache in her relationships. Her fourth and last marriage ended amid a cheating scandal.

After being introduced by journalist Jill Rappaport, Brinkley became engaged to Peter Cook in August 1996 and married him a month later. For 10 years, they looked like the textbook power couple, with the architect even adopting Brinkley's son, Jack, in 1997 — a year before he and Brinkley welcomed their daughter Sailor.

But it all came crashing down in 2006 when Brinkley found out he was having an extramarital affair with a 19-year-old assistant. That July, Brinkley announced they were separating, ABC News reported. "My world was completely shattered," Brinkley said in court.

None of it looked good. In an interview with the New York Post, Diana Bianchi said she was only 17 when she met Cook, who offered her a position at his architectural firm. "He first physically made advances at me ... probably around a month after I started working there," she said. Brinkley's divorce from Cook was finalized in 2008 and both moved on from the whole mess. Cook has even gotten married again, and it seems his attraction for much younger women wasn't a one-time thing.