What Chicago Justice Star Joelle Carter Has Said About Her Divorce

Joelle Carter is notoriously private when it comes to the more intimate details of her personal life. The actor, who starred as investigator Laura Nagel on NBC's "Chicago" franchise, "Chicago Justice," was previously married to film producer Andy Bates. The two tied the knot sometime in 2005, according to an article by The Washington Post. During their marriage, Carter and Bates launched their own film production company, Blarma Productions, in 2006. They also adopted a child from birth — a little girl named Luna Rose — in 2010.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Carter said they started the adoption process shortly after she was cast on FX's "Justified." She recalled, "By the time we shot the first season the adoption had gone through, and we got her that summer during hiatus. We were in the room [when she was born]. I cut the cord. It was a wonderful birth family that was very gracious." In a separate interview with ParentDish, Carter said they decided to look into adoption after months of struggling to get pregnant. Gushing about their then-young daughter, she said, "She is the sunshine of our lives. I mean, it is a lot of work and you have to reschedule yourself, but it is all worth it." At the time, the actor also expressed her wish to welcome another baby with Bates. "I hope so," she said. "We might wait until [Luna] is diaper-free so my husband doesn't remember how hard it was when she was an infant."

Sadly, after seven years of marriage, she and Bates parted ways in 2016.