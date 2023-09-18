The Untold Truth Of Sexyy Red

The following article includes references to sexual abuse.

The flame-haired, provocative rapper Sexyy Red — real name Janae Nierah Wherry — has had quite the rise to fame. A virtual unknown in 2018, the music star went viral for her hip-hop take on Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" before teaming up with Summer Walker on the attention-grabbing "Sense Dat God Gave You" four years later. By 2023, she not only dropped the acclaimed mixtape "Hood Hottest Princess," but also scored a Billboard Hot 100 hit with a remix of the explicit "Pound Town," which featured original collaborator Tay Keith and got a boost from none other than Nicki Minaj.

In addition to dropping a verse on the track, Minaj has often publicly supported Sexyy Red and her unique rap style. In a May 2023 Instagram Live, the Queen of Rap told her fans, "This is only the f***ing beginning for her. This is what I told her. Yo, people like you. People like what you have to say, they like your sound. ... Because motherf***as really want to hear that raw s***. ... And we missin' it after a while in rap and we love discovering new people in rap."

If that wasn't enough, the "SkeeYee" hitmaker's worked with DaBaby, supported Moneybagg Yo, as well as Drake and 21 Savage, on their respective North American tours, and picked up a best breakthrough nod at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. But there's more to the St. Louis native than her career achievements. From baby daddy issues and business endeavors to several cases of TMI, here's a look at the self-proclaimed Female Gucci Mane's untold truth.