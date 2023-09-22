What Corey Feldman Blames For His Divorce From Courtney Anne Mitchell

Corey Feldman announced his separation from his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, in early August 2023. "We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame," the "Lost Boys" star told Page Six in a statement. Feldman and Mitchell began dating in 2012 and Feldman proposed in Palm Springs four years later, writing "Will you marry me" on a piece of paper along with two check boxes, a "yes" and a "no," according to People magazine. Of course, Mitchell checked off the "yes" option. About a week later, the duo tied the knot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, E! News reported at the time. After seven years, however, the two ended their marriage and Feldman shared some insight into what caused the split.

"This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads," his statement given to Page Six continued. The health issues that he's referring to started off with a COVID-19 diagnosis and have plagued Mitchell for a few years. In June 2023, she shared an update on Instagram in which she explained what was going on. "I contracted a bug in December 2021 which I believe led to the Chronic Hives Condition, as it wasn't there prior," she wrote. Additionally, in her own statement shared with Page Six, Mitchell revealed that she has been suffering from another condition.