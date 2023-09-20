Amber Heard's New Trailer Has Twitter Sounding Off On Her Comeback

Amber Heard is coming in hot with her comeback to Hollywood after the new teaser of her upcoming film, "In the Fire," was dropped, and people have something to say about it.

Heard has long been a part of the entertainment industry and landed some major roles in the past, including Mera in "Aquaman" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League." But, Heard's acting career would hit a major halt in 2019. The infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial began after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor claimed that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed piece, per ET. Heard claimed in the op-ed that the actor had physically assaulted her and accused him of "sexual violence" during their marriage. The trial began in April 2022 and the nation was gripped by the case as many rallied behind Depp. When everything came to a close, the jury sided with Depp and agreed that the "Aquaman" actor "acted with actual malice."

Since the trial, Heard has been a divisive presence, with many spreading hate toward the actor. She spoke about the backlash with "Today," saying, "Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying, 'Burn the witch', 'Death to Amber' ... I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human." Heard is no doubt a controversial topic, and it was unclear how the public would react to her return to acting, but the response may be surprising.