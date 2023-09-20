Amber Heard's New Trailer Has Twitter Sounding Off On Her Comeback
Amber Heard is coming in hot with her comeback to Hollywood after the new teaser of her upcoming film, "In the Fire," was dropped, and people have something to say about it.
Heard has long been a part of the entertainment industry and landed some major roles in the past, including Mera in "Aquaman" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League." But, Heard's acting career would hit a major halt in 2019. The infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial began after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor claimed that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed piece, per ET. Heard claimed in the op-ed that the actor had physically assaulted her and accused him of "sexual violence" during their marriage. The trial began in April 2022 and the nation was gripped by the case as many rallied behind Depp. When everything came to a close, the jury sided with Depp and agreed that the "Aquaman" actor "acted with actual malice."
Since the trial, Heard has been a divisive presence, with many spreading hate toward the actor. She spoke about the backlash with "Today," saying, "Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying, 'Burn the witch', 'Death to Amber' ... I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human." Heard is no doubt a controversial topic, and it was unclear how the public would react to her return to acting, but the response may be surprising.
Twitter is torn over Amber Heard's upcoming project
It might seem surprising, but Amber Heard is receiving love and support for her upcoming film, "In the Fire." The trailer for the thriller was released, and many are on board with Heard's comeback to Hollywood. Social media users on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, have shared their support for the actor. One user tweeted, "Not only do we have a new spooky movie, not only is it a period piece, but it has my girl amber??? We WILL be seated." While a handful of tweets supported Heard, some were not happy about the actor's new project. One person tweeted, "This looks like a must miss. Would not even recommend the trailer." The conflicting emotions on Heard's new project are clear as day, but the actor is excited to move forward.
Although she's unable to talk about the film due to the writer's strike, Heard did discuss the upcoming movie in June 2023, shortly before the strike began, per People. She shared, "It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has. I don't want to sound cheesy about it, but it's a movie about love." The "In the Fire" trailer may not scream a love story, but clearly, there's a deeper meaning to the thrills we see in the teaser. And as for Heard, this upcoming film marks a new chapter in her journey, whether people like it or not.