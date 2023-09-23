Hollywood's Nastiest Feuds Of All Time

Silver screen actors Bette Davis and Joan Crawford had a decades-long feud fueled by their desire to outdo each other in their careers. Not only did they fight over outshining each other on-screen, but they took several jabs at each others' personal lives — making their feud go down as one of the nastiest in Hollywood history.

Davis rose to fame at a time when Crawford had already been known as a respected actor in the industry. In a feat that had never been done, Warner Bros. decided to debut Davis' name above the title of her comedy film "Ex-Lady" in 1933. The promotion for the film was overshadowed, however, as tabloids were more preoccupied with the news of Crawford's divorce, which led to the comedy tanking and sparking the feud between the women.

Crawford went on to marry Davis' on-screen love interest, and the two fought over movie roles, dressing rooms, and Oscar wins for decades to come. The two came together for one film in their career, the 1962 horror film "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" in which Davis plays Crawford's younger sister who terrorizes her. The actor reportedly only agreed to sign onto the film with Crawford if she wasn't sleeping with the director Robert Aldrich. "I didn't want him favoring her with more close-ups," Davis once reportedly said (via Slate).

The two actors took their feud to the grave — literally, as only their respective deaths stopped them from harboring ill will against each other.