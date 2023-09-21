Lachlan Murdoch Set To Take Over Fox News Corp (& It's Giving Kendall Roy)

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is drawing the curtain on his decades-long career, but not to worry, his billion-dollar empire is staying within the family. Born to an Australian newspaper publisher, Murdoch's media career fully took off after his father's sudden death in 1952. In the years that followed, Murdoch expanded the business, acquiring smaller newspapers and setting up operations in the UK and US. With a net worth of $17.5 billion, as reported by Forbes — the majority of which can be traced back to the two divisions of his business, 21st Century Fox Inc. and News Corp — Murdoch is ranked as one of the richest people in the world.

Beyond Murdoch's enormous wealth and great business mind, however, lies a chaotic personal life. From three of his past marriages, Murdoch welcomed six children: Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Chloe, and Grace. While the media giant had no issue ruling his empire, rumors often pointed to a potential rivalry amongst his oldest kids over who would take over the family business. "He pitted his kids against each other their entire lives. It's sad," a source close to the Murdoch family told Vanity Fair in April 2023.

But while spectators have always drawn similarities between their supposed family drama and HBO's hit series "Succession," the Murdochs might just be giving the Roy dynasty a run for its money!