What Michael Jackson's Ex Debbie Rowe Really Blames For His Death

This article includes mentions of addiction.

It's been more than a decade since the world lost one of the greatest artists in music history – Michael Jackson, otherwise known as the "King of Pop." Jackson tragically died at his home in Los Angeles in June 2009 after suffering cardiac arrest due to acute propofol intoxication at 50 years old. Jackson began his career as a member of The Jackson 5, alongside his older brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon Jackson. He went on to become a superstar with his hits like "Beat It," "Bad," "Billie Jean," and "Thriller." In 1993, Michael received the Grammy Legend Award for his contributions to the music industry and enduring influence on pop culture. He was also posthumously honored with the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award during the 52rd Grammys in 2010.

In addition to an illustrious career, Jackson also led quite an interesting life and was married twice; first to Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley, and then to Debbie Rowe. He and Rowe wed in 1996 after first meeting in L.A. while Rowe was working as a nurse for Jackson's dermatologist, Dr. Arnold Klein. They divorced in 1999 after welcoming their kids, Paris and Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson Jr.

In a documentary released 13 years after he died, Rowe reflected on her complicated relationship with the pop superstar and admitted that she feels partly to blame for her ex-husband's death.