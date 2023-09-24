Tragic Details About Justin Bieber

Imagine being a normal thirteen-year-old boy one day, and an international heartthrob the next. It's a sensation only few can understand, but one that pop star Justin Bieber knows all too well. The singer was once busking on the streets of Ontario for an extra dime, a seemingly unfathomable reality compared to his mega-stardom today. "I came from a small town in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame. I just loved music," Bieber admitted.

His passion for music came in the form of music covers posted to his YouTube channel, which ultimately led to talent manager Scooter Braun discovering the star. Not long after, Bieber became a worldwide sensation with the help and mentoring of Usher. At an age when most teenage boys were having their first girlfriends, Bieber already had millions of girl fans confessing their love for him. While his fame shot to the sky, so did his ego.

There's no question that Bieber becoming one of the music industry's biggest stars at such a young age came at a price. The singer grew up with the eyes of the world on him, facing intense criticism and backlash from fans who judged his each and every move. His childhood and adolescent years were overshadowed by his celebrity status, and, at times, Bieber crumbled under the pressure. The Grammy award-winning artist has had his fair share of highs and lows, and we're breaking down all the tragic details of Justin Bieber.