Why Lauren Boebert And Her Longtime Husband Jayson Split
Representative Lauren Boebert was the subject of intense scrutiny after a rather steamy date night at a "Beetlejuice" play on September 10. The Denver Post reported that surveillance footage of Denver's Buell Theater showed the Colorado lawmaker seemingly displaying a series of disruptive behaviors that included vaping, singing loudly, and taking flash photos. Making matters worse, she was also reportedly groping and being groped by her date, according to TMZ. The pair was ultimately asked to leave the production.
Lauren blamed her actions — which contrast with the ultraconservative rhetoric that helped get her elected — on her recent divorce from her husband of 18 years, Jayson Boebert. "There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce. ... I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday," she wrote in a September 15 Facebook post.
Lauren had been with Jayson since she was a teenager, having met him while working at a fast food restaurant when she was 16 and he was in his early 20s. The pair became the Boeberts in June 2005, just three months after 18-year-old Lauren had given birth to their first son, Tyler. Lauren and Jayson went on to welcome three more sons. But the marriage ended in April 2023, when she filed for divorce. The news quickly generated public interest, with many accusing the controversial politician of bailing on the marriage after rising to prominence. But Jayson denies that's the reason behind the divorce.
Jayson Boebert admitted to being 'unfaithful' to Lauren Boebert
Following the controversy surrounding Lauren Boebert's theater date, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, came to her defense. "I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long," he wrote in a September 18, 2023 Facebook post. Jayson asked the public to cut Lauren some slack while taking the blame for their divorce, describing how his own behavior drove her over the edge. "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage," he noted. "I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways."
Jayson didn't elaborate on the nature of his unfaithfulness, but Lauren also used the term amid the divorce news. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," she said in a statement to The Denver Post in May. Jayson denied the rumors surrounding why Lauren filed for divorce. "It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle. That is far from the truth," he said.
Even though he takes responsibility, Jayson was still caught off-guard when he was served his divorce papers. "The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate," he told the Daily Beast in a text message in May 2023.
Lauren Boebert has been accused of having affairs
Shortly after the divorce news broke, Lauren Boebert became the subject of cheating rumors herself. In May, American Muckrakers PAC reported that Boebert had potentially been having an affair with Christian singer Sean Feucht (pictured above). "That makes sense. She wants to be Tammy Faye and he's a alleged total scammer," the organization wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Feucht denied the rumors and threatened legal action.
"This is false. And it's defamatory. I'm giving everyone making this accusation 24 hours to retract and apologize. If you don't you'll hear from my lawyer," he wrote in response to another tweet on May 17, 2023. Boebert also denied the affair accusation. "How can I be with a man with better hair than me?" she joked in an interview with the Daily Beast a few days later. And this isn't the only time Boebert has been accused of cheating on her husband.
In June, the wife of Matt Archambault, who previously worked as a chef at one of Boebert's restaurants in 2013, said the congresswoman caused the end of her marriage. "[She] literally seduced my husband with money and gifts," Jennifer Martinez told the Daily Mail, contending Boebert bought him cruise and plane tickets, among other extravagant items like golf clubs. Archambault denied his ex-wife's accusations, telling the outlet that Martinez was "jealous" and "an insecure woman." He added, "Lauren and I were good friends. We were together all the time. I worked non-stop."