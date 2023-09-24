Why Lauren Boebert And Her Longtime Husband Jayson Split

Representative Lauren Boebert was the subject of intense scrutiny after a rather steamy date night at a "Beetlejuice" play on September 10. The Denver Post reported that surveillance footage of Denver's Buell Theater showed the Colorado lawmaker seemingly displaying a series of disruptive behaviors that included vaping, singing loudly, and taking flash photos. Making matters worse, she was also reportedly groping and being groped by her date, according to TMZ. The pair was ultimately asked to leave the production.

Lauren blamed her actions — which contrast with the ultraconservative rhetoric that helped get her elected — on her recent divorce from her husband of 18 years, Jayson Boebert. "There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce. ... I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday," she wrote in a September 15 Facebook post.

Lauren had been with Jayson since she was a teenager, having met him while working at a fast food restaurant when she was 16 and he was in his early 20s. The pair became the Boeberts in June 2005, just three months after 18-year-old Lauren had given birth to their first son, Tyler. Lauren and Jayson went on to welcome three more sons. But the marriage ended in April 2023, when she filed for divorce. The news quickly generated public interest, with many accusing the controversial politician of bailing on the marriage after rising to prominence. But Jayson denies that's the reason behind the divorce.